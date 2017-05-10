There are on the Daily Times story from 20 hrs ago, titled Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'gut-wrenching'. In it, Daily Times reports that:

The sister of Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper, says it is "gut-wrenching" that lawmakers stripped police reforms from a bill named after her sibling and are now pushing a weakened compromise that "painfully misses the mark." Bland's death in 2015 was a national flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement - the 28-year-old Chicago woman was stopped near Houston for not signaling a lane change, forcibly pulled from her car and found dead in jail days later.

