Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' i...

Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'gut-wrenching'

There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 20 hrs ago, titled Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'gut-wrenching'. In it, Daily Times reports that:

The sister of Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper, says it is "gut-wrenching" that lawmakers stripped police reforms from a bill named after her sibling and are now pushing a weakened compromise that "painfully misses the mark." Bland's death in 2015 was a national flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement - the 28-year-old Chicago woman was stopped near Houston for not signaling a lane change, forcibly pulled from her car and found dead in jail days later.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 8 hrs ago
"Forcibly pulled from her car" means she was refusing a police command. The original bill was designed to empower criminals, the now common inclination of Democrats throughout the country and especially the Black Lies Matter people cashing in on the public's ignorance. Also, blaming Republicans for everything criminal minds don't like is more anti-authoritarian manipulation. Getting mental health intervention for marginally sane people resisting authority and then resisting arrest is much more humane than giving criminals more leeway to operate and diminishing police with fake news.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NAME

Spur, TX

#3 5 hrs ago
my previous post was not accepted so here we go again

it's plain & simple if folks make the CHOICE to act a fool & one makes the CHOICE to be disrespectful, refuse to follow instructions & to challenge the authority of law enforcement officials - chances are pretty good that one will be arrested and might spent a night or two in jail.

as for bland taking her own life that too was her own CHOICE and as today there is not any legal proof that says that she was unjustly murdered by anyone.

in the incident involving bland & the police officer there are NO winners!

May God have mercy on her soul & of the police officer!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti... 27 min Observation 15
News What to Watch: Why school vouchers may be back ... 4 hr Maltamon 5
Seeking A Lactating Man 4 hr Laredo 6
News NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill 19 hr coffee tea or me 7
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... Sat Go Trump 4
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... Sat Rainbow Kid 81
News Activists: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' unworthy... Sat Laredo 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC