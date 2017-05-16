Sheriff: 1 dead after tornado hits Wi...

Sheriff: 1 dead after tornado hits Wisconsin trailer park

Read more: The Tribune

A tornado swept into a mobile home park near a small town in western Wisconsin on Tuesday, killing one person and leaving around 25 injured, as a storm system also pounded parts of at least seven states from Texas to near the Canadian border with heavy rain, high winds and hail. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told several media that the tornado damaged the Prairie Lakes Estates trailer park north of Chetek.

