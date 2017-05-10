Severe storms, tornadoes possible in Oklahoma and Texas
Severe thunderstorms with the possibility of tornadoes are forecast for part of the Southern Plains and the mid-Mississippi Valley. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says severe storms with possible tornadoes are forecast on Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas.
