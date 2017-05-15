Severe storms and tornadoes possible in nation's midsection
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says the greatest risk of tornadoes Tuesday afternoon and night are western Oklahoma and the eastern Panhandle of Texas. The 19,000-square-mile area includes nearly 144,000 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|1 hr
|Flaulence Fred
|7
|New BBC documentary reveals the moment an aster...
|1 hr
|Moon
|2
|Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college...
|1 hr
|AwesomeCareers eh
|3
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|9 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti...
|14 hr
|my opinion
|17
|Texas looks to curb improper teacher-student re...
|15 hr
|Texas Red
|1
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|Mon
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC