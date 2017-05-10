Sentence reduced for inmate on Texas ...

Sentence reduced for inmate on Texas death row for 25 years

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Robert James Campbell. Campbell, on Texas death row for nearly 25 years for the abduction, rape and slaying of a 20-year-old Houston bank teller is getting his sentence reduced to life in prison after state attorneys told a federal court Wednesday, May 10, 2017, they agreed with the inmate's lawyers that he's mentally impaired, meaning he's ineligible for execution under U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

