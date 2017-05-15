Second suspect arrested in connection to Arkansas shooting
A 20-year-old man arrested in Texas faces murder and battery charges in connection to a shooting in northeast Arkansas that killed one and injured several others. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested Monday by Arkansas authorities and the U.S. Marshals Dallas/Fort Worth Fugitive Task Force.
