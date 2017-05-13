Runaway West Texas boy found dead wit...

Runaway West Texas boy found dead with gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Jose Hernandez, a reported runaway, was found at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring with a gunshot wound, according to authorities. The 12-year-old later died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Watch: Why school vouchers may be back ... 1 hr Maltamon 1
News Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'g... 3 hr Cordwainer Trout 1
News NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill 14 hr coffee tea or me 7
Seeking A Lactating Man 16 hr Quavontae 5
News Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti... 19 hr anonymous 14
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 21 hr Go Trump 4
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 23 hr Rainbow Kid 81
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,010,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC