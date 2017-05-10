Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder
There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 13 hrs ago, titled Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
The path for Texas to enact its version of a North Carolina-style bathroom bill is poised to get far tougher as the Republican-controlled state House closes in on a key midnight Thursday deadline to approve legislation. A proposal mandating transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to their birth certificate gender sailed through the Texas Senate weeks ago, but a similar measure that bans schools and local communities from passing ordinances to protect LGBT rights has been bottled up in the House.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
|
#1 19 min ago
Whatever. Topix censors posts that don't support alternative gender interpretations. There's nothing to be gained by attempting a dialog here.
|
United States
|
#2 1 min ago
Anyone who thinks that they are going to enforce such an absurd law is the sexually maladjusted pervert.
Get rid of these Republican nut jobs who cannot get genitals aff thier brains.
Half of our population's sexual mores has regressed to a prepubescent level. And then they rise to a level of government where they can inflict serious damage to the public.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|4 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|58
|Saudis paid for US veteran trips against 9/11 l...
|7 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Texas Gov. Abbott: Our Sanctuary Cities Ban Is ...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Texas border town sues over state law to punish...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|17 hr
|Where pharts
|44
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Wed
|RogerGarner
|21
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|Wed
|Needs more farts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC