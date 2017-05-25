Retailers cheer GOP retreat on ending debit card fees limit
In this April 25, 2013 file photo, credit and debit cards are seen in Baltimore. Restaurants, grocers and other businesses celebrated on Thursday, May 25, 2017, as House Republicans backed off efforts to eliminate the cap on fees that banks can charge retailers when customers use a debit card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|1 hr
|Fart bird cage
|14
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|7 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|16 hr
|Fart walker
|154
|City council Yolanda is a Joke...
|18 hr
|Yep 1
|1
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|JOJO
|16
|Initiatives put some order back at border (Jul '06)
|23 hr
|Water
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Thu
|Farts now
|17
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC