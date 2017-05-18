Retail gasoline prices in Texas, acro...

Retail gasoline prices in Texas, across US, unchanged

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump was $2.18 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.34 this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 20 min Real deal 1
News Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations' 27 min Rico from East Lo... 14
News Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer ... 1 hr HPV conjob 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) 4 hr bsmathis 5
News Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBIa 9 hr Mueller 1
News New BBC documentary reveals the moment an aster... 22 hr NAME 3
Seeking A Lactating Man Tue Flaulence Fred 7
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC