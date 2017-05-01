Protesters opposing Texas 'sanctuary ...

Protesters opposing Texas 'sanctuary city' bill stage sit-in

23 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Some protesters decrying proposed Texas legislation compelling local police to enforce federal immigration law are refusing to leave a state building where they held a sit-in. More than 100 people, many wearing T-shirts denouncing the proposal against "sanctuary cities," marched Monday to the state Capitol, then to the Texas Department of Insurance building.

