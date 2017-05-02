Police officer who shot and killed Te...

Police officer who shot and killed Texas teen is fired

2017-05-02 The Honolulu Advertiser

Odell Edwards wipes away tears as he sits with his wife, Charmaine Edwards, listening to their attorney Lee Merritt talking about the death of their son, Jordan Edwards, in a police shooting Saturday in Balch Springs, Texas, in Merritt's law office in Dallas, Monday. BALCH SPRINGS, Texas>> Police in suburban Dallas fired the officer today who shot and killed a black 15-year-old boy riding in a vehicle leaving a chaotic house party, taking the swift action sought by the teenager's family and protesters who link the case to other deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

