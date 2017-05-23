Police find man's body and coffin bel...

Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom

8 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A welfare check by police to a house overgrown with weeds and other plants revealed the decomposing body of an elderly man - and a makeshift coffin containing remains officials believe to be those of his mother. The Laredo Morning Times reports the gruesome find was made late Monday at a house in the South Texas border city of Laredo.

