Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
A welfare check by police to a house overgrown with weeds and other plants revealed the decomposing body of an elderly man - and a makeshift coffin containing remains officials believe to be those of his mother. The Laredo Morning Times reports the gruesome find was made late Monday at a house in the South Texas border city of Laredo.
