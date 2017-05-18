Police: Body dumped along Texas road ...

Police: Body dumped along Texas road after hearse stolen

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Authorities in Texas say a hearse was stolen when its driver stopped at a fast-food restaurant and the body in the back later was found dumped on the side of a road. Police in Bryan, about 90 miles northwest of Houston, say an employee of a funeral home stopped for a bite early Friday and a person jumped into the hearse while it was unattended and drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maria Villarreal at her Val Verde County home a... 1 hr John Hancock 6
News A Message for the American Psychiatric and Psyc... 9 hr Putins Glock Holster 8
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 21 hr Fart feet 9
News Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations' Thu Fart Commandment 17
Seeking A Lactating Man Thu say what 10
why do mexican women have big fat nasty bigfoot... (Oct '11) Thu Paul 4
News Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer ... Thu HPV conjob 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,428 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC