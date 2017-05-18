Police: Body dumped along Texas road after hearse stolen
Authorities in Texas say a hearse was stolen when its driver stopped at a fast-food restaurant and the body in the back later was found dumped on the side of a road. Police in Bryan, about 90 miles northwest of Houston, say an employee of a funeral home stopped for a bite early Friday and a person jumped into the hearse while it was unattended and drove away.
