Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa cl...

Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Planned Parenthood on Thursday announced it will close four of its 12 clinics in Iowa, after the new Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding this year. Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said the closings, slated for June 30, will hurt access to reproductive health care in Iowa, especially in rural areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations' 14 hr Fart Commandment 17
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 14 hr Real Farts 5
Seeking A Lactating Man 15 hr say what 10
why do mexican women have big fat nasty bigfoot... (Oct '11) 19 hr Paul 4
News Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer ... 21 hr HPV conjob 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) 23 hr bsmathis 5
News Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBIa Thu Mueller 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC