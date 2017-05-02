Planned Parenthood reopens abortion c...

Planned Parenthood reopens abortion clinic in Texas

21 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Planned Parenthood has reopened its first abortion clinic in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down regulations that prompted more than half of the state's abortion facilities to close. Clinics in rural and midsized Texas cities were among the first to close after Republicans in 2013 passed a sweeping anti-abortion bill later ruled unconstitutional.

