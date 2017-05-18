Passengers on Texas 'Joker' Coaster Freed After 3.5-Hour Rescue
A rescue is underway early Saturday morning after a cart on the new Six Flags Over Texas roller coaster "The Joker" became stuck. After a three-and-a-half-hour rescue mission, the passengers on a halted roller coaster in Arlington, Texas, have all been freed, according to a Six Flags spokeswoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|46 min
|Miss M
|2,167
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|4 hr
|New Resident
|17
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|8 hr
|Army Vet
|1
|A Message for the American Psychiatric and Psyc...
|18 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|8
|Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
|Thu
|Fart Commandment
|17
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Thu
|say what
|10
|why do mexican women have big fat nasty bigfoot... (Oct '11)
|May 18
|Paul
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC