OPEC 'no longer in control' of oil prices
"Saudi Arabia and OPEC are no longer in control," Douglas Rachlin, managing director at Neuberger Berman's Rachlin Group, said on Wednesday at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas. The emergence of US shale as a key global player that can pump even during low oil prices means OPEC can no longer "manipulate prices," Rachlin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
|6 hr
|Fart Commandment
|17
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|6 hr
|Real Farts
|5
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|7 hr
|say what
|10
|why do mexican women have big fat nasty bigfoot... (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|Paul
|4
|Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer ...
|13 hr
|HPV conjob
|1
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|15 hr
|bsmathis
|5
|Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBIa
|20 hr
|Mueller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC