NWS survey team confirms EF-1 tornado east of Union Grove
The National Weather Service has spent Friday surveying areas of East Texas for evidence of tornado damage from the May 11 severe storms. On Friday afternoon, the NWS team reported "very preliminary" Ef-1 tornado track on the east side of the community of Minden, Texas in southeast Rusk County.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill
|4 hr
|coffee tea or me
|7
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|6 hr
|Quavontae
|5
|Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|14
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|11 hr
|Go Trump
|4
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|13 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|81
|Activists: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' unworthy...
|21 hr
|Laredo
|2
|4 Texans face federal hate crime charges, accus...
|Fri
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
