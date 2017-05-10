NWS survey team confirms EF-1 tornado...

NWS survey team confirms EF-1 tornado east of Union Grove

The National Weather Service has spent Friday surveying areas of East Texas for evidence of tornado damage from the May 11 severe storms. On Friday afternoon, the NWS team reported "very preliminary" Ef-1 tornado track on the east side of the community of Minden, Texas in southeast Rusk County.

