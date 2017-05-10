NWS survey crews' final reports say 5 tornadoes hit East Texas Thursday
The National Weather Service has spent Friday surveying areas of East Texas for evidence of tornado damage from the May 11 severe storms. Their final report says that there were four total tornadoes in the area Thursday night.
