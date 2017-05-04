NTSB: Texting, drugs eyed as church b...

NTSB: Texting, drugs eyed as church bus crash factors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this March 31, 2017, photo, provided by National Transportation Safety Board, Kristin Poland and David Pereira examine the pickup truck involved in a crash on March 29 on U.S. 83 near Garner State Park in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance 5 hr What 2
News Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif... 9 hr amanda23 1
News Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc... 14 hr Laredo 1
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... Thu gregory 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... Thu GreatWhiteProphet 3
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... Thu tomin cali 1
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... Wed Laredo 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC