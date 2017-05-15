New BBC documentary reveals the momen...

New BBC documentary reveals the moment an asteroid nine-miles long made dinosaurs extinct

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The asteroid impact that doomed the dinosaurs to extinction had such a devastating effect on Earth by pure chance, scientists say. If it had struck 30 seconds later - or 30 seconds sooner - it would have caused far less damage and the dinosaurs would probably have survived.

