Miss Black Texas 2016 says she as wrongfully arrested

Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

An East Texas police chief is on leave pending investigation after he was accused of wrongfully arresting Miss Black Texas 2016. Carmen Ponder tells KXAS-TV that Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews had her arrested Saturday after a confrontation that led to him directing a racial and sexist slur at her.

