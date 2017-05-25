Miss Black Texas 2016 says she as wrongfully arrested
An East Texas police chief is on leave pending investigation after he was accused of wrongfully arresting Miss Black Texas 2016. Carmen Ponder tells KXAS-TV that Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews had her arrested Saturday after a confrontation that led to him directing a racial and sexist slur at her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas set to embrace new abortion restrictions
|33 min
|Vlad
|4
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|157
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|7 hr
|the keeper of the...
|2
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|8 hr
|a_visitor
|15
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|16 hr
|Food farts
|16
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|City council Yolanda is a Joke...
|Thu
|Yep 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC