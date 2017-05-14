Midwest, South recovering after deadly weekend storms
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people. And a chance remained for more severe weather in the South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|1 hr
|YouPhart
|41
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Ken
|1,034
|10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In
|13 hr
|cheaperscreepers
|1
|Audience at tea party debate cheers leaving uni... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Protester
|1,743
|The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ...
|Sun
|anonymous
|13
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|Sun
|God Guns and America
|9
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|Sun
|steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC