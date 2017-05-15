Mexican man on Texas death row loses at US Supreme Court

Name: Robert Moreno Ramos Age: 57 Incident age: 37 Incident date: Feb. 7, 1992 County: Hidalgo TDCJ arrival: May 6, 1993 Offense: Ramos was convicted of beating to death his wife, 42, and two kids, ages 7 and 3, all of whom were found about a month later buried underneath the bathroom floor of their home.

