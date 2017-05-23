Mentally ill languish in Texas jails ...

Mentally ill languish in Texas jails despite funding hike

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Though a judge deemed her mentally unfit to stand trial fourteen months ago, Jennifer Lampkin is still sitting in an Austin jail cell because there are no free spots for her at the state's psychiatric hospitals. Lampkin, 35, has both intellectual disabilities and a mental illness, and without treatment, the court couldn't reassess her competency to stand trial on an assault charge for allegedly slapping a child, which might at least allow her case to progress.

Chicago, IL

