Man condemned for killing Lubbock woman loses federal appeal

A San Antonio man on Texas death row for the 2005 slaying of a pregnant Lubbock woman whose body was stuffed inside a piece of luggage found at the Lubbock city landfill has lost a federal court appeal. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling moves 37-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez one step closer to execution for the fatal beating and choking of 29-year-old Summer Baldwin.

Chicago, IL

