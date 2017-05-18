'Lunch Shaming' ban revived in Texas legislatures
The Texas House has revived a much-watched bill to keep schools from stigmatizing children while trying to collect parents' lunch debts. San Antonio Democratic Rep. Diego Bernal included language discouraging "lunch shaming" Saturday on a separate bill allowing surplus food to be donated at public schools.
Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
