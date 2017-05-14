Jury finds San Diego man guilty of mu...

Jury finds San Diego man guilty of murdering lover in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A federal jury has convicted a San Diego County man in the 2015 killing of his boyfriend, a wealthy Texas retiree. Prosecutors said David Enrique Meza killed 51-year-old Jake Clyde Merendino over money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... 10 hr USA Today 14
News Petition for sanctuary institution gains momentum 15 hr Eddie 5
News Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texa... 17 hr Laredo 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Mon YouPhart 40
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Mon Ken 1,034
News 10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In Mon cheaperscreepers 1
News Audience at tea party debate cheers leaving uni... (Sep '11) Sun Protester 1,743
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC