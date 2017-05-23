Jury deliberates fate of Texas officer in man's shooting

A jury will begin a second day of deliberations in the trial of a Fort Worth police officer accused of shooting and injuring a man who was walking in his neighborhood while holding a barbecue fork. Deliberations will resume Wednesday in the trial of 35-year-old Courtney Johnson, who's charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the 2015 shooting of Craigory Adams.

