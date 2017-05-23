Jury deliberates fate of Texas office...

Jury deliberates fate of Texas officer in man's shooting

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: KRGV

A jury will begin a second day of deliberations in the trial of a Fort Worth police officer accused of shooting and injuring a man who was walking in his neighborhood while holding a barbecue fork. Deliberations will resume Wednesday in the trial of 35-year-old Courtney Johnson, who's charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the 2015 shooting of Craigory Adams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 12 min ICE ICE BABY 118
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 52 min petro 6
News Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump... 1 hr okimar 48
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... 16 hr WillieRapier 12
Seeking A Lactating Man 18 hr Milk man farts 15
News In Beto O'Rourke Texas Democrats find their Bae-to 18 hr No doubt 1
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... 20 hr yep 10
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC