Jury deliberates fate of Texas officer in man's shooting
A jury will begin a second day of deliberations in the trial of a Fort Worth police officer accused of shooting and injuring a man who was walking in his neighborhood while holding a barbecue fork. Deliberations will resume Wednesday in the trial of 35-year-old Courtney Johnson, who's charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the 2015 shooting of Craigory Adams.
