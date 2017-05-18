Jeff DeLoach leaves 2 Texas newspaper...

Jeff DeLoach leaves 2 Texas newspapers for Tennessee job

17 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The president of the Abilene Reporter-News and the San Angelo Standard-Times will leave the USA Today Network to become president of the Times Free Press in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jeff DeLoach has been president in San Angelo since 2009 and became president of the Reporter-News in 2014, splitting his time between the two markets.

Chicago, IL

