In this April 27, 2017 photo, truck driver Jose Luis Mayorga herds...
In this April 27, 2017 photo, truck driver Jose Luis Mayorga herds calves onto a truck in Reynosa, Mexico, across the border from McAllen, Texas. Rancher Gildardo Lopez Hinojosa, who sent about 400 of his calves across the border to Pharr, Texas, said he gets the best price for his calves in the U.S. and it's cheaper for him to import U.S. chicken than ship Mexican chicken from the country's interior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Senate approves 'religious refusal' adopt...
|14 min
|Wondering
|16
|More
|20 min
|Oscar
|11
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|23 min
|Twitter in Chief
|43
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|28 min
|Name that fart
|13
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|2 hr
|Plate of farts
|30
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|JimGaddio
|4
|Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump...
|8 hr
|joe
|16
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|Sun
|Miss M
|2,167
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC