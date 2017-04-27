In this April 27, 2017 photo, truck d...

In this April 27, 2017 photo, truck driver Jose Luis Mayorga herds...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this April 27, 2017 photo, truck driver Jose Luis Mayorga herds calves onto a truck in Reynosa, Mexico, across the border from McAllen, Texas. Rancher Gildardo Lopez Hinojosa, who sent about 400 of his calves across the border to Pharr, Texas, said he gets the best price for his calves in the U.S. and it's cheaper for him to import U.S. chicken than ship Mexican chicken from the country's interior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Senate approves 'religious refusal' adopt... 14 min Wondering 16
News More 20 min Oscar 11
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 23 min Twitter in Chief 43
Seeking A Lactating Man 28 min Name that fart 13
News El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl... 2 hr Plate of farts 30
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) 2 hr JimGaddio 4
News Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump... 8 hr joe 16
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) Sun Miss M 2,167
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC