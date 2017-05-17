Highlights from in and around the world of Texas politics
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is clamoring for a special legislative session unless the Texas House approves legislation it was already expected to pass: a North Carolina-style "bathroom bill" and property tax cuts. Only Gov. Greg Abbott can order lawmakers back after the Legislature adjourns May 29, and he's said previously he's hesitant to do so.
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
|1 hr
|Fart storage
|9
|Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBIa
|1 hr
|Mueller
|1
|New BBC documentary reveals the moment an aster...
|15 hr
|NAME
|3
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Tue
|Flaulence Fred
|7
|Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college...
|Tue
|AwesomeCareers eh
|3
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Tue
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti...
|Tue
|my opinion
|17
