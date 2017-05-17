Highlights from in and around the wor...

Highlights from in and around the world of Texas politics

1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is clamoring for a special legislative session unless the Texas House approves legislation it was already expected to pass: a North Carolina-style "bathroom bill" and property tax cuts. Only Gov. Greg Abbott can order lawmakers back after the Legislature adjourns May 29, and he's said previously he's hesitant to do so.

Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

