Helicopter being brought in to Shelby County school bus wreck
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred near Shelbyville Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, the bus wreck occurred near the intersection of FM 139 and County Road 2552.
