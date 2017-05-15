Helicopter being brought in to Shelby...

Helicopter being brought in to Shelby County school bus wreck

Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred near Shelbyville Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, the bus wreck occurred near the intersection of FM 139 and County Road 2552.

