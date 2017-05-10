Guam drills indefinitely postponed af...

Guam drills indefinitely postponed after craft runs aground

There are 1 comment on the KTEN-TV Denison story from 16 hrs ago, titled Guam drills indefinitely postponed after craft runs aground. In it, KTEN-TV Denison reports that:

Military personnel from the United States, Japan, France and the United K... . The French stealth frigate Courbet is docked at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017 near Hagatna, Guam.

Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1 1 hr ago
Why postpone these drills? Every major landing made in WWII had mishaps--serious mishaps--and there was no postponing and no do overs. Chit happens and those involved must be prepared to adapt.
Chicago, IL

