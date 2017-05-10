Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Carson Huey-You, 14, smiles as his 10-year-old brother Cannan shows him one of his graduation gifts, a Hobbit Lego set, after Carson received a bachelor's degree in physics at the Texas Christian University commencement held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Huey-You, the youngest student ever to attend TCU, also double minored in math and Chinese since enrolling in 2013.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Congratulations to this young man. He must be one smart dude.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|16
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|7 hr
|NAME
|6
|America's consumer financial sheriff and the ho...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'g...
|7 hr
|NAME
|4
|What to Watch: Why school vouchers may be back ...
|13 hr
|Maltamon
|5
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|13 hr
|Laredo
|6
|NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill
|Sat
|coffee tea or me
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC