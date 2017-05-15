GOP candidate for FBI says no special...

GOP candidate for FBI says no special counsel for inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey, choosing from a group that includes several lawmakers, attorneys and law enforcement officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 4 hr BlunderCONS are l... 17
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) 15 hr swedenforever 518
News Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11) 16 hr swedenforever 658
News Candidates under consideration for FBI director 18 hr Theocraencyclical 3
News If asteroid hit seconds later dinosaurs may hav... 19 hr T-rex_Rules 1
News Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti... Mon anonymous 16
News America's consumer financial sheriff and the ho... Sun tomin cali 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC