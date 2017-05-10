French President-elect Macron gears u...

French President-elect Macron gears up for challenges ahead

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resoundin... . Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron celebrate outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 19 min keeper of the sheep 20
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 4 hr Trooff 16
News Texas bans 'sanctuary cities' in controversial ... 5 hr tomin cali 7
News Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuar... 8 hr Jeff Brightone 4
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... 9 hr sammy 4
News What to watch: Texas backs convention that'll n... Sun Laredo 1
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance Sun joe 7
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC