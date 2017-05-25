Fastest growing US cities are in Sout...

Fastest growing US cities are in South; 4 of top 5 in Texas

WBEN-AM Buffalo

Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across the South in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Conroe, Texas, a northern Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing of the 15, seeing a 7.8 percent increase from 2015 to 2016, a growth rate more than 11 times that of the nation.

Chicago, IL

