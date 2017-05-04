Ex-Temple Civic Theatre worker gets 2...

Ex-Temple Civic Theatre worker gets 2 years for $1.3M theft

Prosecutors say an ex-business manager for a nonprofit Central Texas arts group must serve two years in federal prison for stealing $1.3 million from the volunteers-led organization. Aileen Denise Snyder was sentenced Wednesday in Waco.

