Donations help Texas family after accidental poisoning deaths of 4

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Peter Balderas discusses plans to build a new $319,225 house next door to his $50,000 former house where his four children were accidentally poisoned and died on Carolyn Street in Amarillo, Texas The Balderas family plans to build a memorial garden on the site of the old house after investigations are complete and the house is demolished. AMARILLO, Texas - After the accidental pesticide poisoning that killed four of Peter and Martha Balderas' children and hospitalized their remaining four kids as well as the parents on Jan. 2, the family has bounced around, depending upon the kindness of their parish and friends to keep a roof over their heads.

Chicago, IL

