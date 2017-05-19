Doctors worry as Texas lawmakers OK v...

Doctors worry as Texas lawmakers OK vaccine restrictions

Texas would restrict emergency immunizations given to children removed from troubled homes under legislation that worries doctors and is a victory for vaccination opponents. The bill passed Friday in the Texas House comes as more families statewide are not vaccinating their children.

