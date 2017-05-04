Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to police shooting
By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas - Top Texas Democrats on Thursday decried Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's muted response to the fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer outside a suburban Dallas house party, which follows his far more spirited response to subsequent stabbings at the University of Texas and the shooting of a paramedic. Rising tensions between Abbott and Democrats in the Legislature come as high-profile proposals to discourage shootings by police in Texas - which disproportionately involve black victims - have stalled.
