Defence in B.C. polygamy trial argues evidence unreliable in closing arguments
The defence in a trial of two Mormon fundamentalists charged with polygamy has questioned the reliability of religious records and evidence supporting the indictment during closing arguments in B.C. Supreme Court. Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who are associated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints community of Bountiful, B.C., were charged three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
|13 min
|butters_
|1
|Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif...
|1 hr
|amanda23
|1
|Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|21 hr
|gregory
|1
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|23 hr
|GreatWhiteProphet
|3
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|Wed
|Laredo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC