Defence in B.C. polygamy trial argues...

Defence in B.C. polygamy trial argues evidence unreliable in closing arguments

15 hrs ago

The defence in a trial of two Mormon fundamentalists charged with polygamy has questioned the reliability of religious records and evidence supporting the indictment during closing arguments in B.C. Supreme Court. Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who are associated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints community of Bountiful, B.C., were charged three years ago.

