Dallas paramedic is shot and wounded
'I need some f**king help!': Incredible moment heroes rescue a dying BABY and a toddler from a truck that flipped into a ditch as their father tried to escape the Texas flooding 'Why was there the Civil War?' Trump muses that Andrew Jackson was 'really angry' about it - but the seventh US president died 16 years before the war had even started I might not take up Trump's invitation to the U.S. says Philippines' hard-man president Duterte after 'friendly' phone call with the White House Michelle Obama reveals her daughters invited friends over for a sleepover on their last night in the White House and that Bo and Sunny are still getting used to the sound of a doorbell at their new home EXCLUSIVE: Actor Tom Sizemore tells how he hit rock bottom - addicted to crystal meth, forced to squat in a ramshackle house with no running water and beg Jack Nicholson for a $10M loan - but now has his ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|2 hr
|ConcerningPhartz
|35
|10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In
|3 hr
|cheaperscreepers
|1
|Audience at tea party debate cheers leaving uni... (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|Protester
|1,743
|The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ...
|15 hr
|anonymous
|13
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|20 hr
|God Guns and America
|9
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|Sun
|steve
|2
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|Sat
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC