Dallas paramedic is shot and wounded

'I need some f**king help!': Incredible moment heroes rescue a dying BABY and a toddler from a truck that flipped into a ditch as their father tried to escape the Texas flooding 'Why was there the Civil War?' Trump muses that Andrew Jackson was 'really angry' about it - but the seventh US president died 16 years before the war had even started I might not take up Trump's invitation to the U.S. says Philippines' hard-man president Duterte after 'friendly' phone call with the White House Michelle Obama reveals her daughters invited friends over for a sleepover on their last night in the White House and that Bo and Sunny are still getting used to the sound of a doorbell at their new home EXCLUSIVE: Actor Tom Sizemore tells how he hit rock bottom - addicted to crystal meth, forced to squat in a ramshackle house with no running water and beg Jack Nicholson for a $10M loan - but now has his ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.