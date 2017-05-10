DA to declare Texas woman innocent in salt-poisoning case
A Texas prosecutor says he intends to declare a mother innocent in the death of a 4-year-old child, a decade after the woman was convicted of murder in the case. DA to declare Texas woman innocent in salt-poisoning case A Texas prosecutor says he intends to declare a mother innocent in the death of a 4-year-old child, a decade after the woman was convicted of murder in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|6 min
|o see the light
|41
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|3 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|50
|Texas border town sues over state law to punish...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|13 hr
|RogerGarner
|21
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|21 hr
|Needs more farts
|8
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|22 hr
|Quavontae
|3
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC