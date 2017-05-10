DA to declare Texas woman innocent in...

DA to declare Texas woman innocent in salt-poisoning case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A Texas prosecutor says he intends to declare a mother innocent in the death of a 4-year-old child, a decade after the woman was convicted of murder in the case. DA to declare Texas woman innocent in salt-poisoning case A Texas prosecutor says he intends to declare a mother innocent in the death of a 4-year-old child, a decade after the woman was convicted of murder in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 6 min o see the light 41
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 3 hr Marcavage s Emission 50
News Texas border town sues over state law to punish... 11 hr spytheweb 3
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 13 hr RogerGarner 21
News Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris... 21 hr Needs more farts 8
Seeking A Lactating Man 22 hr Quavontae 3
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... Wed CodeTalker 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC