Court lifts reprieve for Nicaraguan man on Texas death row

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has lifted a reprieve it gave a Nicaraguan man a day before he was to be executed two years ago for the slaying of a Houston high school teacher during a 1997 robbery.

