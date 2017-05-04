Correction: Police Shooting-Teen Killed story
Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber speaks during a news conference after an officer involved shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the Balch Springs Learning Center and Library in Balch Spri... . This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday... BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - In a story May 3 about the Dallas suburb where a white police officer shot and killed a black teenager, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a white officer in North Charleston, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old black man in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|1 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|2 hr
|guest
|4
|Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
|4 hr
|New sheriff
|3
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|10 hr
|StandPhart
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|12 hr
|Milk Man
|2
|Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif...
|Fri
|amanda23
|1
|Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC