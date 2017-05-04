Correction: Police Shooting-Teen Kill...

Correction: Police Shooting-Teen Killed story

Read more: KTMF

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber speaks during a news conference after an officer involved shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the Balch Springs Learning Center and Library in Balch Spri... . This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday... BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - In a story May 3 about the Dallas suburb where a white police officer shot and killed a black teenager, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a white officer in North Charleston, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old black man in 2015.

