Convicted rapist wanted in Texas captured in Louisiana
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced Johnny June Mason Jr. was caught Tuesday at a condominium complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His last known location had been Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Message for the American Psychiatric and Psyc...
|2 min
|NAME
|3
|Maria Villarreal at her Val Verde County home a...
|1 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|4 hr
|Fart feet
|9
|Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
|Thu
|Fart Commandment
|17
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Thu
|say what
|10
|why do mexican women have big fat nasty bigfoot... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Paul
|4
|Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer ...
|Thu
|HPV conjob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC