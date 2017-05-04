Continue reading Prosecutor had compl...

Continue reading Prosecutor had complained about Texas copa s conduct

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The prosecutor's office investigating the death of a 15-year-old black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. Personnel records from the Balch Springs Police Department show former officer Roy Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed a complaint about his conduct when he was serving as a witness in a drunken-driving case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance 5 hr What 2
News Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif... 9 hr amanda23 1
News Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc... 14 hr Laredo 1
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... Thu gregory 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... Thu GreatWhiteProphet 3
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... Thu tomin cali 1
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... Wed Laredo 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC