Continue reading Prosecutor had complained about Texas copa s conduct

The prosecutor's office investigating the death of a 15-year-old black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. Personnel records from the Balch Springs Police Department show former officer Roy Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed a complaint about his conduct when he was serving as a witness in a drunken-driving case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.