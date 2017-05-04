Continue reading Prosecutor had complained about Texas copa s conduct
The prosecutor's office investigating the death of a 15-year-old black teenager who was shot by a Dallas-area police officer had once filed a complaint over that officer's aggressive behavior, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. Personnel records from the Balch Springs Police Department show former officer Roy Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed a complaint about his conduct when he was serving as a witness in a drunken-driving case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
|5 hr
|What
|2
|Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif...
|9 hr
|amanda23
|1
|Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc...
|14 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|Thu
|gregory
|1
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Thu
|GreatWhiteProphet
|3
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|Wed
|Laredo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC